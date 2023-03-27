Early fog and scattered morning showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fog and a round of showers is likely to move through the area anytime through Monday morning, with some sunshine developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will offer a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low 60s. A few showers are possible late Tuesday night up until around daybreak Wednesday. Wednesday will then feature partly sunny skies with a high around 60.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s. The breeze will pick up and clouds will increase on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s and there may be a late-day shower or two.

A few showers are possible to begin the weekend Saturday, followed by dry weather on Sunday. Highs will be around 80 Saturday, cooling back into the 60s on Sunday.

