It's going to be a hot and hazy Tuesday

Posted at 6:13 AM, Jul 18, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. --Today will be hot and dry, with hazy sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. A stray late day storm is possible.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly dry and seasonably hot and humid weather is expected Friday through the weekend.

Scattered storms will be possible again early next week.

In the tropics, Subtropical Depression Don remains out in the north central Atlantic and while it may strengthen back into storm status, it will not be impacting any land. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

