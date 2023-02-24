Mild and breezy Friday after record-setting heat

RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front will pass through central Virginia Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 60s. It will remain somewhat breezy with winds out of the NW 10-20 mph.

A storm system will bring light rain, occasionally mixing with sleet and wet snow to the area Saturday.

Highs Sunday will jump back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

High temperatures look to remain above normal all of next week.

