Temperatures are in the 60s in Richmond, may hit 80 this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will feature a lot of clouds, with the possibility for an isolated shower in the afternoon in Richmond.

Highs will be in the low/mid-60s.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer, again with the threat of a shower or two. Highs will be at or just above 70.

A few more showers are possible Wednesday, especially during the morning. Highs will be in the low and mid-60s.

Unseasonably warm air will surge into the region on Thursday, which has the potential to be one of the warmest February days ever with highs in the low 80s.

The record high for February 23 is 75 from 2017, and the highest February temperature on record is 83, from February 11, 1932, and February 25, 1930.

There may be a shower or two around as a front slides through the region, with gradually cooler air arriving on Friday.

Next weekend is looking somewhat unsettled.

It will be much cooler on Saturday, with temperatures in the 40s.

Some rain is likely Saturday and Saturday night, lingering into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the low 60s to finish the weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.