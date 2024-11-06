Tracking near-record warmth for Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect partly cloudy skies and near-record warmth Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The record high for Richmond Wednesday is 82 set in 2022. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm with a low in the mid 60s.

A cold front will slowly move through Virginia Thursday, bringing a chance for showers to the area. The front will settle south of the area Friday, keeping highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Seasonably cool and mostly dry conditions are expected this weekend, with a few clouds and highs in the 60s. Widespread rain appears likely on Monday (Veterans Day).

Hurricane Rafael has strengthened near the Cayman Islands. The storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico late this week and could affect Louisiana as a tropical storm late this weekend or early next week.

