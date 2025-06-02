Mostly sunny Monday in Richmond with high temperatures in the upper 70s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny Monday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures will be on the rise Tuesday, into the mid 80s. There will be some haze in the sky due to some of the wildfire smoke filtering into the region from the northwest.

We'll stay dry Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. By Friday, an approaching cold front may trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will again be around 90.

The pattern may be a bit unsettled next weekend, with the front nearby triggering a few occasional showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s.

