Richmond temps to hit 90 for the second time this year

Thursday highs break 90 in many areas. Some storms return Friday.
RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be humid and hotter with a mix of clouds and sun. Most locations will stay dry, but an isolated storm in a spot or two will be possible. Highs will be near or above 90 away from the coast. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. This will be the second 90-degree temperature for Richmond this year.

Friday will be muggy with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

The weekend will be warm and muggy with scattered storms around both days.

It will be a little cooler for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms will continue to be possible.

Heat will build again next week with highs near or above 90 Wednesday through at least Friday.

