It's still summer, Richmond! Heat and humidity return to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be hotter and a bit more humid, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A stray shower or storm possible in the late afternoon and early evening.

The heat will continue to build during the midweek period. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday, with a good amount of sunshine. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index between 100 and 105. An isolated storm is possible well north and west of Richmond.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday as a front settles into the region. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with a heat index potentially reaching triple digits again. The threat for scattered storms will continue into the weekend, with high temperatures settling back into the upper 80s to around 90.

