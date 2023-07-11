We're getting a brief break from the humidity

RICHMOND, Va. --Tuesday will be mostly sunny and less humid, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with a low in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week will be hotter and more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index near or a little above 100° at times. Thunderstorm chances will increase again later in the week into next weekend.

