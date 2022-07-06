Heat advisory in effect for parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday for parts of the Piedmont and Tidewater, including Richmond, where the heat index could soar as high as 106 degrees. A few storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain can accompany storms. We'll have similar heat and humidity Thursday, with a slightly better chance for severe storms.

The pattern will settle down this weekend as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid 80s with very little chance for storms. Quiet weather will continue through early next week, with highs returning to the 90s on Tuesday.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin

