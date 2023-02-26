Warmer today with some sun

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be low clouds and areas of fog around this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for areas far west of I-95. Where fog occurs, some mist/drizzle will be possible.

Clouds will give way to some sunshine as the day wears on. It will be warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Tonight will have a few clouds and lows in the 30s.

Clouds will increase on Monday. There's a chance of a passing shower or two the first half of the day, but rain chances will ramp up late in the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday & Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the lower 70s Tuesday and 65-70 Wednesday.

Our next batch of rain will arrive Wednesday night and last into Thursday morning. Highs Thursday will be in the lower 70s.

The next storm will bring wet weather Thursday night through Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s in the metro, but temps may stay in the lower 40s to the far northwest.

As of now, next weekend is looking dry with highs in the 50s.

