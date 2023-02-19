A warm week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is not as cold this morning with many areas in the low to mid 30s. Skies will range partly to mostly cloudy for the next few hours.

Clouds will break for more sun by late-morning, and we will have a few hours of mostly sunny skies into mid-afternoon. Clouds will then increase again towards evening. A sprinkle will be possible in far southeastern VA. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight will be warmer with lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a few passing showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a little warmer with the slight chance of a shower or two. Highs will be around 70.

The chance for a shower or two will continue Wednesday, but rain chances will be a bit higher in northern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday has to the potential to be one of the warmest February days ever with highs near or a little above 80. The record high for February 23 is 75 from 2017, but the warmest February temperature on record is 83, from February 11,1932 and February 25, 1930.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Next weekend is looking unsettled with a chance of showers around. It may be cold enough next Saturday morning for the precipitation to start as a brief mix before changing to rain, but the chances of that appear pretty low at this point. Highs will be in the 40s to lower 50s Saturday, and in the lower 60s Sunday.

