Muggy Monday with scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. — A front will linger across North Carolina on Monday, with low pressure riding along it bringing waves of showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. We could see an inch or more of rain across southern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tropical Storm Idalia is located just under 100 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico as of early Sunday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. While it's likely to move little over the next 12 hours, the storm will eventually emerge into the eastern Gulf of Mexico with the potential for rapid strengthening. It's expected to be a hurricane (as of now category 2) as is approaches the west coast of Florida late Tuesday night or very early Wednesday morning. Much of the model data continues to track the storm through southeast Georgia and off the Carolina coast by Thursday afternoon, keeping it well southeast of Virginia. As of now, most of our area should remain dry, except for a slight threat of showers for southern Virginia. It will likely be a bit breezy across central Virginia on Thursday, due to the pressure difference between the storm off the coast and high pressure building over the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin is forecast to become a major hurricane (category 3 or higher) on Monday. It is a little over 500 miles southwest of Bermuda as of Sunday evening. The storm is expected to track west and then north of Bermuda Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will continue to kick up some high surf along the East Coast of the U.S.

More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Franklin pass near Bermuda. The track will keep it away from the east coast, but it will create rough surf and strong rip currents for early to mid-week.

