Monday is going to be hot, but with moderate humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index may reach 100 at times.

Temperatures will dip into the 80s Wednesday before jumping back into the low 90s later in the week. Rain chances this week are minimal, with just a few storms possible by Thursday and Friday, with a slightly better chance on Saturday.

Tropics: In the Atlantic, there's are two new tropical storms out there this evening, Emily and Franklin. Emily should stay over the open waters of the Atlantic, but Franklin is expected to cross Hispaniola later Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Tropical Depression #6 is about a little over 500 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It's not expected to strengthen and will likely dissipate within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a disturbance located in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico now has a 70% chance of development over the next several days as it tracks west through the Gulf. And there's yet one more wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a 70% chance of development.

As of now, none of the items in the Atlantic look to pose any threat to the eastern United States. More details about this myriad of tropical weather are available in the CBS Hurricane Tracker.

