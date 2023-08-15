Another hot, humid day with storms possible in the afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. — More storms will be possible after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds and heavy downpours could accompany a few storms. The high will be in the low to mid 90s, with very high humidity, leading to a Heat Index close to 100 degrees.

The rest of the week is looking mainly dry. It will turn less humid on Wednesday, but muggy weather will return by the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

