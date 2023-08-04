Showers continue Friday, but the weekend will be mostly dry

RICHMOND, Va. — Weak energy moving through the area will bring another chance for rain through the morning then a break before noon. A few showers or a rumble of thunder may develop this afternoon. Friday will be more humid with highs 75-80.

This weekend will be mainly dry and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Saturday will start out mostly cloudy then become partly sunny.

Monday will be hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s, and a heat index near or a little above 100. Scattered storms will be possible, and there is the potential for a few stronger storms.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s next week.

Tropics: the Atlantic is quiet with no storm development expected over the next week.

