Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil delivered the prediction many people await each year during the annual Groundhog Day tradition in western Pennsylvania.

Phil saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

The tradition dates back more than a century. Records show Phil has seen his shadow more than 100 times, while he has failed to see it about 20 times.

Despite the pomp and circumstance surrounding Phil as he emerges from his burrow, his accuracy is questionable. In the 21st century, Phil has been correct less than half the time.

