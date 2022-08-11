How this family business has kept Central Virginians moving for nearly four decades

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When you want to talk about a true family-run business, you need to look no further than Waller Tire.

Family ties have kept the business going for nearly four decades and over the years, they have helped thousands in need of quality service with a smile.

The business, which has been running for 39 years, is located just off of Route 10 in Chesterfield County.

Inside the office of the business, the walls are covered with pictures of family as this business is built around honesty.

"When I first got into the tire business, I had never changed a tire. I'm blessed to be in business this long," Ray Waller, Sr., said. "We try to treat the customers right and you know, we give them respect. I'm just blessed to have them still coming to me for so long and first of all, thank God, without God, we wouldn't be in business."

Loyal customers have been coming to the tire shop consistently over the years.

"About 13 years. You need to support family-owned businesses," Sam Kazzaz, one loyal customer, said.

Many customers said that their years of being loyal to the business come down to trust.

"I had that instilled in me, working for my prints, that you always treat customers right, you do what's right and I have 100% trust in Ray Waller and Ray Junior and the whole family," Anita Dommert, another loyal customer, said.

It was 1983 when the Waller brothers, Slim and Ray Sr., teamed up to start their business on Jeff Davis Highway. They moved to their current location a few years later. From the beginning, they kept the same budget for advertising.

"Zero," Ray said.

The business was able to attract success through hard work.

"We give them quality service and a smile."

Randy Waller runs the Hopewell store and said that it stays busy all day, every day. The Wallers then let the customers do the rest, saying the best advertising is through word of mouth.

When it comes to the employees working here, family is key.

"Work with my dad, my cousins, my uncle and my nephews," Ray Waller Jr., said.

"It's great. I mean, you see your family every day. Without family, there is nothing," Milton Waller said.

From the youngest Waller at the business, 16-year-old DJ, the Wallers understand the business they strive to have doesn't come from fancy storefronts or equipment.

"We out here every day. Rain, sleet, snow, 100-degree weather. Somebody had to do it," Milton said.

For the business to continue, it will soon be up to the younger generations to carry on.

"My son will run it, him and my nephew out there, they'll run it and I think they'll be alright," Ray Sr., said.

But the youngest Waller will let his experience dealing with customers here guide him in his next job.

"My plan is to become a police officer for Chesterfield. Once I'm in law enforcement, I know how to respect other people and treat them the way they want to be treated," DJ said.

At 63, Ray Sr. is still staying busy.

"I still enjoy going out there, you know, changing tires as stuff as long as I can."

Their customers, many of whom are more like family to the Wallers, will make sure the success of this family business will continue on for generations.