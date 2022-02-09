Meet the Chesterfield woman crowned Miss Black USA 2021

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When Myja Gary was crowned Miss Black USA 2021, the Matoaca High School graduate had accomplished one of her many life goals. With the new crown came new opportunities.

“My platform is called bridging the gap," Gary said. "It’s all about advocating for woman’s leadership through mentorships, career readiness, and community-building programs. Essentially to help create the next generation of women leaders.”

Provided to WTVR

The Chesterfield native and North Carolina A&T State University graduate said her win has also allowed other young Black girls to believe anything was possible.

"Being that leader, being that representation for those little Black girls who are watching me on the television, who are following me on Instagram and they’re inspired by my story," she said. "I want to be known as an advocate for people to chase their dreams, to believe anything is possible. Specifically, women, because I’m a woman and I understand the hardships that, we as women face, but I want to be an advocate that anything is possible.”

When she is not wearing her crown and sash, Gary works for Zoom.

WTVR

"Being at Zoom right now, is such an incredible time and as you can imagine, we move so fast, right, like our business is scaling, it’s growing," she said.

But her dream job is being a celebrity host. While she continues to chase that goal, she lives by her mantra.

“You don’t have to be the first or the last to do it. Be the turning point at which real change happens," she said.