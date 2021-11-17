How she authored a publishing empire in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — While the world of book publishing is centered in New York City, the axis of the publishing world has now slightly tilted towards Prince George County, Virginia.

Kimberley Wells Eley is the author and publisher who caused that tilt.

She changed her life with a pen and paper after she came to the realization that she was sleepwalking through life.

“I decided I wanted to write a book about people who love doing what they love to do," she said. "Thus a side hustle was born.”

It was a complicated side hustle because Eley self-published her work.

In 2016, she started KWE Publishing because she quickly learned some writers do not want to wade into publishing and would rather pay her to do the work.

Since then she's published over 40 authors.

“For some people, that’s their dream, just hold their own words in their hand," she said. "It’s just the best feeling in the world, it always feels like Christmas, every single time.”

Optometrist Lisa Bennett wrote a book about children needing eye exams that Eley published. It will be available in March 2022.

While Eley specializes in children’s and personal development books, she has a team ready to help anyone with dreams of writing a book.