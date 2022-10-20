Scoliosis limited what she could do. Horses allowed her to become a champion.

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- For many twelve-year-olds, walking around the mall or running during gym class are all part of growing up. For one girl in Caroline County, walking can lead to issues, running isn't an option and headaches are a daily occurrence.

Despite her struggles, the seventh grader has found freedom of movement and freedom from pain in a unique way.

Standing five feet tall, 12-year-old Dahlia Mohr doesn't just love horses. She finds them liberating.

"It's a way to let go of anything and everything and it feels freeing," Mohr said.

Watching Dahlia ride, you would have no idea what she is dealing with until you take a look at her x-ray.

"So I have mild scoliosis. One leg is bigger than the other and from that, I get horrid migraines and headaches almost every day from my back," Mohr said. "I have to sit down very frequently."

After countless tests and many more doctor visits, it was discovered that Dahlia had around 20 cysts.

"It just kinda got worse from there," Mohr said.

About two years ago, Dahlia would find relief when she mounted a horse.

"To get on a horse, to me, it feels like I can just let go of my pain and anger and I can focus on just my horse and our connection," Mohr said.

She would then begin weekly training for dressage, a type of riding that Mohr would compare to ballet for horses. However, the training is no easy task.

"Dressage is the hardest equestrian sport in the world," Mohr said.

Currently on five different medications, Mohr has accepted that she will be in pain. Despite this, she's not letting mild scoliosis slow her down.

In just two years, she found herself ranked 73rd in the junior and young riders category age bracket. She said she was able to reach the milestone through practice, hard work and dedication.

While the pain is almost always where when she's on the ground, when her boots are in the stirrups, Dalia is a force to be reckoned with.

"My goal is to get into regionals and become the best rider I can be," Dahlia said.

In order to reach this goal, she must solve some of her medical issues. While she is fearless on the back of a horse, she has some fears and concerns about surgery.

"I have to get surgery on my back so it can be straight and get rid of the cysts and I have to wear a foam piece to help with my leg," Dahlia said.

For now, Dahlia continues to train twice a week for an hour and a half. Through her experiences, she has advice to share with those who are in pain like she is.

"Pain will go away and accomplish your goals because you might never get the chance to do it."

Dahlia competes in dressage in Iowa where she also has doctors taking care of her. While she says she'd like to make regionals, ultimately, she would like to compete in the Olympic Games.