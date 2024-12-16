Virginia father of 5 killed by bear falling from tree during hunting accident

A Virginia father of five has died after being struck by a bear falling from a tree, according to state wildlife officials.

An investigation by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources suggests that a group of hunters chased a bear into a tree. Then as the group retreated from the bottom of the tree, one of the hunters shot the bear, according to officials.

RELATED STORY | Mama bear wins: Grazer defeats Chunk, who killed her cub, for Fat Bear Week crown

As the animal fell, it hit 58-year-old Lester C. Harvey Jr., of Phenix, Virginia, who was standing about 10 feet from the bottom of the tree, officials said. One of the hunters provided first aid until local fire and EMS arrived, according to officials.

Harvey, who had been in serious but stable condition after being transported to a hospital, died of his injuries.

RELATED STORY | Famous Yellowstone grizzly bear '399' killed after a vehicle collision

Harvey was a self-employed contractor and avid outdoorsman who "was a friend to all and never met a stranger," according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and eight grandchildren.

"The Department is not currently seeking any charges related to this incident," an official with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said Sunday.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Richmond.