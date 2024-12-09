Lunenburg man injured by bear falling from tree in hunting incident

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A Lunenburg man was struck by a bear falling from a tree Monday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR).

An investigation by VDWR suggests that a hunting group chased a bear into a tree. As the group retreated from the bottom of the tree, a hunter in the group shot the bear. As it fell, it struck a 58-year-old Lunenburg man who was standing about 10 feet from the bottom of the tree.

VDWR was notified of the incident around 9:50 a.m.

A member of the hunting group gave him first aid until local fire and EMS arrived on the scene.

The man is in serious but stable condition after being transported from VCU South Hill to MCV.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok