Two crew members killed in helicopter crash during Arizona active shooter response

Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members died Wednesday evening when their helicopter crashed while providing air support during an active shooter incident in Flagstaff.

The Ranger Helicopter crew was assisting the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies when the aircraft went down.

Police say the incident took place in a neighborhood north of Route 66 between Thompson Street and Mark Lane.

According to officials, both the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released.

Before the helicopter crash, law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting with the active shooting suspect.

The suspect was shot and has been taken into custody. No other injuries occurred during the incident.

People in the neighborhood were asked to shelter in place, but are now saying there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Arizona Trooper's Fraternal Order of Police released the following statement on X:

With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of two @Arizona_DPS heroes who were killed late last night in a helicopter crash. Please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers.#AZTroopers #LODD pic.twitter.com/xS7xTWEaJq — Arizona Trooper’s FOP Lodge 32 (@AZ_FOP_32) February 5, 2026

This article was written by the Scripps News Group in Phoenix.