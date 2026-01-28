ICE agents blocked from entering Ecuadorian Consulate in Minneapolis

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers attempted to enter the Ecuadorian Consulate in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

In a video posted online, a person at the consulate is heard telling the agents, “This is the Ecuadorian consulate. You’re not allowed to enter.”

The brief but tense exchange occurs before the man shuts the door on the agents.

In a statement, Ecuador said the agents were “immediately prevented” from entering the building to ensure “the protection of Ecuadorians” who were inside.

Foreign consulates are typically off-limits to law enforcement without permission, which is why Ecuador issued a “note of protest” to the U.S. Embassy in Ecuador to prevent future visits by ICE.

The Trump administration has not publicly commented on the incident.

The encounter comes as thousands of immigration enforcement agents have been deployed to Minnesota as part of a large-scale crackdown. The administration has praised the effort, saying officers are apprehending violent criminals.

Critics, however, have raised concerns about aggressive enforcement tactics. In two recent cases, U.S. citizens were killed during encounters with federal officers.