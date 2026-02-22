US Secret Service kills armed man at Trump's Mar-a-lago resort

The U.S. Secret Service said Sunday that a man armed with what appeared to be a shotgun and gas canister was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The incident, including the individual's background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office," Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service chief of communications, said in a statement. "In accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."



An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & @PBCountySheriff after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with @FBI and Palm Beach County. pic.twitter.com/jAXhdb1xEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 22, 2026

While President Trump often spends weekends at his Florida resort, he was at the White House in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident. Authorities said the name of the individual killed will not be shared until next of kin is notified.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.