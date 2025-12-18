Mangione hearing ends with key evidence decision expected in May

Luigi Mangione’s two-week hearing over what evidence can be used at his state murder trial has concluded, but a judge will not issue a ruling until May 18, 2026.

Mangione is charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

During the hearing, New York Judge Gregory Carro heard testimony from Pennsylvania officers who first encountered Mangione at a McDonald’s while he was on the run.

RELATED STORY | Police say they searched Luigi Mangione's backpack for a potential bomb

Body-worn camera footage shows Mangione initially giving officers a false name and identification. After being confronted, Mangione acknowledged he “shouldn’t have” provided that information, according to the footage.

The video also shows officers reading Mangione his Miranda rights. The defense argues the timing of the Miranda warning matters because it helps determine whether officers had legal grounds to search Mangione at that point.

RELATED STORY | Police defend decision to search Luigi Mangione's backpack after his arrest

A key point of contention is the backpack Mangione was carrying at the time of his arrest. Defense attorneys are seeking to exclude its contents, arguing police searched the bag without first obtaining a warrant.

Officials say the backpack contained a 3D-printed gun and silencer, electronic devices and a red notebook. Prosecutors allege Mangione wrote what amounted to a confession in the notebook.

Prosecutors say the search was lawful because Mangione was being arrested on Pennsylvania charges — including gun and forgery counts — and officers were checking for dangerous items in his backpack as part of that arrest.