Justice Department releases more than 3 million new Epstein-related records

The Justice Department on Friday said it released more than 3 million additional pages of records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Scripps News is going through the latest documents for any new revelations.

The DOJ says the newly published materials include more than 2,000 videos and about 180,000 images.

The records were collected from five primary sources, according to the DOJ: The federal criminal cases against Epstein in Florida and New York, the New York prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, investigations into Epstein’s death, a Florida case involving a former Epstein employee, multiple FBI investigations, and a Justice Department inspector general review of Epstein’s death.

The release was made under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed by Congress in late 2025 and signed by President Donald Trump. It required the DOJ to release all of its investigative files related to Epstein within 30 days. Officials said it did not meet that deadline because of the amount of documents it possessed.

The DOJ says some files were not being released, including those that depict violence. The department said redactions were narrowly applied to protect victims and their families. Some pornographic images were also redacted, with officials saying the department treated all women depicted in such images as victims. The department said notable individuals and politicians were not redacted in any of the released files.

Officials also cautioned that the production may include false or misleading material.

