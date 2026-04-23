Inspector general reviewing DOJ's handling of Epstein files

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is launching an audit to review how the agency handled records tied to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

In a statement Thursday, the DOJ Office of the Inspector General said it will examine whether the department properly identified, redacted and released records as required under the law.

A public report detailing the findings will be released once the review is complete, the office said.

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The Department of Justice has faced bipartisan criticism over its handling of investigative files tied to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. While millions of files have been released, critics have accused the department of shielding powerful figures by redacting names, while leaving some victims’ identities unredacted.

Pam Bondi, who was attorney general when the law was passed in late 2025, has defended the department’s handling of the files. She left the role earlier this month after President Donald Trump announced she would move to the private sector.

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The announcement came days before she was scheduled to sit for a deposition with the House Oversight Committee about the Epstein files. A committee spokeswoman said the Justice Department told lawmakers Bondi would not testify because she is no longer serving as attorney general and was subpoenaed in that capacity.

Lawmakers have said they could pursue contempt proceedings if Bondi does not eventually testify.

