Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell invokes Fifth Amendment in deposition

Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, invoked her Fifth Amendment right and refused to testify during a deposition before the House Oversight Committee.

“After months of defying our subpoena, Ghislaine Maxwell finally appeared before the Oversight Committee and said nothing,” said Ranking Member Robert Garcia. “She answered no questions and provided no information about the men who raped and trafficked women and girls.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.