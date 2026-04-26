Alleged manifesto reveals suspect targeted Trump officials at Correspondents' Dinner

An alleged manifesto from the suspect accused of attempting to rush into Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner with a gun reveals he wanted to target Trump administration officials.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrence, California, was quickly subdued after video showed him rushing through an outer security checkpoint outside the ballroom where 2,300 people were gathered.

One officer was shot in their bullet-resistant vest amid the chaos but is expected to recover. Inside the ballroom, shots could be heard before Secret Service agents stormed the stage to protect President Donald Trump and others.

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"I ask that all Americans re-commit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully," Trump said in a news conference after the incident.

Trump, who faced a threat on his life for the third time, called for the attempted attack not to deter society from events. The annual dinner is a celebration of the First Amendment.

Allen is charged with two counts: using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to face federal charges on Monday.

"We know that he traveled from Los Angeles to Chicago and then Chicago to D.C.," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

"It appears he traveled by train during both legs of his trip and checked into the Washington Hilton a couple of days ago on the 24th," he added.

Blanche indicated investigators are still attempting to identify a motive but said it appears Allen was attempting to target high-ranking officials within the federal government.

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An official said the written manifesto stated Allen wanted to target Trump administration officials, and his social media contained anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric.

Allen's family alerted police in Connecticut about the alleged manifesto, which was sent to family members minutes before the incident. A relative told investigators his rhetoric referenced a plan to do "something" to fix issues in today's world.