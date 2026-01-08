2 killed, 8 wounded in shooting outside LDS church in Salt Lake City

Two people were killed and eight others wounded in a shooting outside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Salt Lake City, Utah, authorities said.

Police said there was an altercation outside a funeral that escalated to the shooting. The gunman has not been located, but investigators said they are following leads and working to take the suspect into custody.

Of the wounded victims, three were reported to be in critical condition, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.