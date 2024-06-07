Watch Now
4 injured after small aircraft crashes in neighborhood near Denver

Arvada police said two adults and two juveniles were injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.
Two adults and two juveniles were injured after a small aircraft crashed in a residential area outside Denver Friday morning. (Scripps News Denver)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 07, 2024

Two adults and two juveniles were injured after a small aircraft crashed in a residential community just outside Denver.

Arvada police posted on X that they were responding to reports of a small aircraft crash, later adding that the injured had been taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash happened sometime before 9:45 a.m. Friday.

No information about the aircraft's make or model was immediately available.

Arvada is a city of about 120,000 people. It's about 10 miles northwest of Denver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras at Scripps News Denver.

