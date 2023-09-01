Travis Barker leaves Blink-182 tour for 'urgent family matter' in US

Travis Barker's family comes before the band.

The drummer is currently on tour with Blink-182 in Europe, but on Friday, the rock band announced it would be postponing some shows while Barker returns to the U.S. to be with his family.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band wrote on its Instagram story.

This affects Blink-182's stops in Glasgow, Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Dublin, Ireland, the band said. As of now, they will return to the stage on Sept. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium.

The band, which kicked off its "World Tour" in April, said more information about rescheduled dates and Barker's return "will be provided as soon as available".

The announcement of Barker's temporary departure came after the drummer posted multiple Instagram stories of a prayer room door, then of a room with a stained glass window and a banner that read, "Together we pray."

Barker hasn't publicly commented on his leave of absence from the band, but fans worried the matter might involve his wife Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," during a Blink-182 concert in June. Weeks later, they revealed they were expecting a boy, but they haven't shared a due date.

This is the couple's first child together. Kardashian has three other kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. And Barker has son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama Barker, 17, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Barker's ex-wife and mother of his two younger kids told TMZ the drummer's "family matter" doesn't involve their shared kids. She also said any matter that would force him to leave scheduled tour dates "must be serious."

