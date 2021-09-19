Watch
WVU builds big lead, holds on to beat No. 15 Va Tech 27-21

William Wotring/AP
Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) is tackled by West Virginia safety Sean Mahone (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
Posted at 10:21 PM, Sep 18, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia survived No. 15 Virginia Tech’s furious rally from a 20-point deficit to beat the Hokies 27-21.

Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes and Leddie Brown rushed for 161 yards and a score for the Mountaineers, who built a 27-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Holston with 3:10 left and the Hokies got the ball back on an interception.

But Burmeister threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 3. It was one of three Virginia Tech drives that stalled inside the West Virginia 10 and the Hokies came away with no points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
