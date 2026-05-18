Former Virginia Union defensive back William Davis dies at 22

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Union University defensive back William Davis has died at 22, the football program announced on Sunday.

Davis, who played for Virginia Union from 2020 to 2024, was set to play for Sam Houston State University in the fall as a graduate senior. At VUU, he worked his way up from a freshman walk-on to becoming a team captain, a two-time CIAA Conference Champion and First Team All-CIAA selection.

"Davis was an inspiration and a culture setter to everyone around him," Virginia Union Football said in part. "Our prayers are with his family, friends, teammates, and coaches during this difficult time."

Davis, a South Boston native transferred to West Virginia University, where he played one season before transferring to Sam Houston.

"He brought a positive light to those around him and was a great teammate," WVU Football shared on Facebook Monday.

Sam Houston head coach Phil Longo remembered Davis as an "upbeat, positive, passionate young man."

"Will was a beloved member of our Bearkat football family here at Sam Houston who touched the lives of everyone he knew," Longo said.

"My heart hurts right now for the family, friends, coaches and teammates of William Davis. We are never prepared when we lose someone suddenly in our lives and it's especially tough when it is someone so young and still has a full life in front of them," Sam Houston athletic director Bobby Williams said.

The circumstances surrounding Davis' death have not been released.