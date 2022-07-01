July 1 has become an unofficial holiday for Mets fans. The day is known as Bobby Bonilla Day.

Bonilla retired from MLB more than two decades ago, yet still gets paid a salary more than many players.

The Mets reportedly pay him $1.19 million annually on July 1.

When Bonilla signed with the Mets, he had his salary deferred into annual payments from 2011 through 2035. The owners of the Mets were involved in Bernie Madoff’s investment schemes and expected a 10% return on investments annually.

Although the Mets are under new ownership, the club continues to pay Bonilla.

Bonilla was a six-time MLB All-Star and won a World Series with the Marlins in 1997.