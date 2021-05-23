Watch
Watch Simone Biles make history in 'unbelievable' return to competition at US Classic

AJ MAST/AP
Simone Biles warms up before competing in the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
US Classic Gymnastics
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 23, 2021
Simone Biles and her ever-expanding array of signature skills sure look ready for the Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion returned to competition for the first time in more than 18 months by cruising to victory at the U.S. Classic.

Biles’ all-around score of 58.400 included a 16.100 on vault after she became the first woman to complete a Yurchenko double-pike in competition.

Jordan Chiles was second and Kayla DiCello finished third.

The national championships are next, in early June, with the U.S. Olympic Trials following later in the month.

