Washington rallies for 4th straight win, 17-15 over Raiders

Rick Scuteri/AP
Washington Football Team's Tress Way (5) embraces kicker Brian Johnson after Johnson made a 48-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Dec 06, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes and set up new kicker Brian Johnson’s game-winning 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lead Washington to its fourth straight win with a 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heinicke threw a 7-yard TD pass to Logan Thomas on the opening drive and a 4-yarder to Antonio Gibson early in the fourth quarter after extending the drive with a key third-down scramble.

But Washington then allowed the Raiders to score on successive drives to take a 15-14 lead on Daniel Carlson’s 37-yard field goal before Heinicke set up Johnson's game-winning kick.

