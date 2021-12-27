Watch
Washington LB Davis out vs. Cowboys as COVID-19 precaution

AP Photo/Matt Rourke<br/>
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert, center, runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Washington Eagles Football
Posted at 8:15 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 20:15:49-05

ARLINGTON, Texas — Washington rookie linebacker Jamin Davis is inactive against the Dallas Cowboys after reporting to team doctors with possible COVID-19 symptoms before the game.

The club said there wasn’t enough time to process a COVID-19 test for Davis before the 90-minute deadline prior to games for reporting inactive players.

Running back Antonio Gibson is active for Washington despite a toe injury similar to the one that derailed him late last season.

Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith will miss a second consecutive game and fifth overall with an ankle injury.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
