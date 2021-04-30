Watch
Washington fills need by drafting LB Jamin Davis at No. 19

Bryan Woolston/AP
FILE - Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) rushes UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Davis is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, FIle)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 11:49:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Washington stood pat with the 19th pick in the draft and filled a hole at linebacker by selecting Kentucky's Jamin Davis.

Davis made 102 tackles in 10 games during his junior season. That was the only college season Davis started.

Linebacker, offensive tackle and tight end were among the most pressing needs coach Ron Rivera's team needed to fill.

Washington resisted the temptation to trade up for one of the top five quarterbacks.

It cost Chicago a 2022 first-round pick to move up several spots for Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Rivera has a history of success drafting linebackers after Carolina took Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson during his time there.

