Washington Commanders safety booked on manslaughter charge

Terrance Williams/AP
Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett (22) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett (22)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 07:49:02-05

LEESBURG, Va. — Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Everett turned himself in at a Virginia jail Tuesday after an investigation found he was speeding when his car slammed into trees and rolled over.

The 29-year-old NFL player was seriously injured and his passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas, was killed.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says Everett was driving his Nissan GT-R at more than twice the 45 mph speed limit before the crash on December 23.

He was released on $10,000 bond and his lawyer says they will vigorously defend him against the allegations.

