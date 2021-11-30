Watch
Sports

Actions

Washington beats Russell Wilson, Seahawks

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrating his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate guard Ereck Flowers (79) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Seahawks Washington Football
Posted at 8:00 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 08:00:29-05

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kendall Fuller intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass on a 2-point conversion attempt, and Washington held on to beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 for the team’s third consecutive victory.

Wilson led the Seahawks on a 10-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in the final three minutes but came up just short of leading a memorable comeback on his 33rd birthday.

Wilson was 20 of 31 for 247 yards and two TD passes. But he lost three consecutive games for the first time as the Seahawks' starting quarterback, with his team’s playoff hopes fading in the process.

J.D. McKissic scored two touchdowns for Washington, which moved into the final playoff spot in the NFC.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.