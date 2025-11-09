Wake Forest keeps No. 12 Virginia out of end zone in 16-9 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Carlos Hernandez returned a bouncing punt 88 yards in the third quarter for the game’s only touchdown, and Wake Forest handed No. 12 Virginia its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season, 16-9 on Saturday night.

Playing most of the night without quarterback Chandler Morris, who was injured on a second-quarter run, Virginia (8-2, 5-1, No. 14 CFP) became the last ACC team to lose a league game this year, disappointing a crowd of 55,568 at Scott Stadium that had been energized by the Cavaliers' best start in 35 years.

Connor Calvert hit three field goals for the Demon Deacons (6-3, 3-3), including from 50 and 49 yards in the second half.

Virginia totaled 327 yards of offense to just 203 for Wake Forest, but the Cavaliers were held without a touchdown for the first time since a 14-12, four-overtime loss at Miami in 2022.

Will Bettridge made three field goals for Virginia. The Cavaliers' final possession ended on fourth down at the 5-yard line when backup Daniel Kaelin’s throw for Jahmal Edrine sailed over the receiver’s head in the end zone.

Virginia was able to move the ball at times under Kaelin, who finished 18 of 28 for 145 yards, but the backup QB had two of the Cavaliers' three lost fumbles. J'Mari Taylor, who rushed for 98 yards, fumbled in Wake Forest territory on Virginia's second-to-last possession.

Demond Claiborne rushed 25 times for 75 yards for Wake Forest, which was held to just 64 yards passing.

The takeaway

Wake Forest bounced back from a 42-7 drubbing at Florida State last weekend to become bowl-eligible in its first season under coach Jake Dickert.

Virginia will need to win out and get some help to make its first ACC championship game since 2019. The Cavaliers’ offense was struggling even before Morris exited.

Up next

Wake Forest: After playing four of five games on the road, the Demon Deacons host North Carolina next Saturday.

Virginia: At Duke, which also has one ACC loss, next Saturday.