Virginia Union football coaches host Mega Prospect Camp at Hovey Field

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Union football coaches have stayed busy this offseason scouting some of the best high school players in the mid-Atlantic region as they look to continue their run of consecutive Division II playoff appearances, which stands at four straight seasons.

Panthers head coach Dr. Alvin Parker and his staff hosted the second Play for 11 Mega Prospect Camp under the lights at Hovey Field.

Nearly 100 players from across the Commonwealth, along with players from New Jersey and South Carolina, took part in several different drills taught by the Panthers coaches.

The camp was the fourth Virginia Union has hosted this offseason, with one more scheduled for next month.

For Parker, having the opportunity for his staff to have one-on-one work with the recruits is invaluable.

"I mean, if you look at it, the biggest part of the recruitment aspect is seeing if you can take the coaching," Parker said. "Right now, we get to coach these guys. I look over at the receivers, I see 15 receivers working with our receiver coach. I see 10 running backs, working with our running back, taking the first hand. If you can take the information from them, translate it into something good from the camp, we know we see somebody who's going to be recruitable for us."

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