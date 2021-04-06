Virtual tribute planned to honor Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims

A virtual tribute is planned Tuesday to honor the 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who died three years ago in a bus crash.

On April 6, 2018, the deadly accident occurred when the bus carrying the Canadian junior hockey team was struck by a semi-trailer that ran a stop sign.

The City of Humboldt will livestream the service on its Facebook page at 4:30 p.m. local time.

On Monday, the City of Humboldt and the Humboldt Broncos Memorials Committee announced plans for a Broncos tribute center and a roadside memorial at the bus crash site, the NHL reported.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Tuesday "we remember those taken from us far too soon."

"We also hold in our thoughts their loved ones and everyone whose lives were forever changed that tragic day," Trudeau said. "We mourn with them as they continue to work through their pain, anger, and grief."

The city and the memorials committee announced plans for a national capital fundraising campaign to cover the estimated $25 million project.