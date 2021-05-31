Virginia wins 2021 men’s lacrosse championship

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds as Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland 17-16 in the NCAA men’s lacrosse championship game.

The Cavaliers won their seventh national championship and second straight. They stopped Maryland's 17-game win streak dating to last season.

The Terrapins rallied after trailing by five goals in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Anthony DeMaio scored with 10.8 seconds left to pull the Terps within 17-16. Rode stopped Luke Wierman's shot from 7 yeards and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.