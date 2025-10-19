No. 18 Virginia uses tiebreaking safety to top Washington State 22-20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— Virginia’s Kam Robinson and Hunter Osborne stuffed Kirby Vorhees in the end zone for a game-winning safety, sending the No. 18 Cavaliers to a wild 22-20 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.

“I just came through the line,” Robinson said. “I really didn’t know. All I know was, get the ball down as fast as I could. Even if I didn’t get a safety, back them up on the one.”

Virginia trailed 20-10 going into the fourth quarter. Harrison Waylee had a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:45 left, and Will Bettridge made a tying 34-yard field goal with 2:55 to go.

The go-ahead safety was set up when Washington State's Leyton Smithson fair caught a kickoff at the 2-yard line.

Jahmal Edrine had five catches for 102 yards, helping the Cavaliers (6-1) to their fifth consecutive win. Cam Ross had a 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

“The football team made a decision at the half to come out and find a way to win the football game," UVA coach Tony Elliott said. "And they did.”

The win made Virginia bowl eligible for the first time in Elliott's four seasons in Charlottesville and keeps it in position to reach its first ACC championship game since 2019.

Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was 18 for 27 for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 1-yard TD run, but he threw two interceptions.

The Cougars (3-4) scored first on Joshua Meredith's 32-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Meredith finished with seven catches for 108 yards.

Jack Stevens' 37-yard field goal late in the first half lifted Washington State to a 17-7 lead at the break.

Coming off its open date, Virginia’s offense struggled to get in gear. The Cavaliers were outgained 318-175 through three quarters.

“Offensive football is very rhythmic," Elliott said. "We couldn't get into a rhythm.”

Waylee's TD run capped a nine-play, 97-yard drive as Virginia's offense started to find its way.

“They made one more play than us," Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers said. "Lost control there at the end. That’s on me. All of this is on me.”

Law of possession

Virginia went into the night leading the ACC and ranking tied for eighth nationally averaging a time of possession of 33 minutes.

Saturday night, it was the Cougars playing keep away. Through the first three quarters, they had put together five drives that ate more than four minutes off the clock each.

But in the fourth quarter, Virginia flipped that stat, holding the ball for 10:36 of the final 15 minutes.

The takeaway

For the second straight week, Washington State traveled across the country with its sights set on knocking off a ranked foe. A week after coming up short at then-No. 4 Mississippi, the Cougars had another frustrating result.

Virginia looked sluggish before rallying in the fourth.

Up next

Washington State: After three straight road games, the Cougars return home to host Toledo next Saturday.

Virginia: Travels to Chapel Hill for an ACC matchup with Bill Belichick and North Carolina next Saturday.