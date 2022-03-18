Virginia Tech Hokies fall in NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The 11-seed Virginia Tech Hokies fell to the 6-seed Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon in Milwaukee.

The final score was 81 - 73.

Hokie freshman guard Sean Pedulla scored 19 points and senior forward Keve Aluma added 15 points in the losing effort.

Virginia Tech, which had a season of ups and downs, won its first ACC Tournament title last week.

The Hokies were 2-7 at one point in ACC play, but finished with a kick, going 13-2 to play their way off the bubble.

