7th-seed Virginia Tech upsets Duke, Coach K for ACC title

AP Photo/John Minchillo
Virginia Tech celebrates after the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament against Duke, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 13, 2022
NEW YORK — Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 31 points and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament for the first time, beating Duke 82-67 to deny Mike Krzyzewski a league title in his final season.

Virginia Tech came to Brooklyn in need a of a run to make the NCAA Tournament, and the Hokies left no doubt, securing an automatic bid and becoming just the second ACC to take the crown with four wins in four days.

The Hokies are also the worst-seeded team to win the most-storied conference tournament in college basketball.

Duke lost Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium to rival North Carolina a week ago and then he was denied a 16th ACC title before retiring.

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young, center, holds the championship trophy after the NCAA college basketball championship game against Duke of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

